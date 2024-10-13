Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 12,568 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. 1,766,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,915. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

