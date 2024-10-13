Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 432 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $245.47. 5,789,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

