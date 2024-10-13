Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,553 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 815,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after purchasing an additional 283,654 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 317,921 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

