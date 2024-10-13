Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,533 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.42% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,889 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,792 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 801,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

