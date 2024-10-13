Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,488 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 997,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

