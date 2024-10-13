Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 118,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.