Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 20,095 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $31,028,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,873,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,478,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

