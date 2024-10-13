Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.32.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,570,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

