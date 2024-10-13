Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 16,390 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.19. 2,973,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

