Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,473 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

