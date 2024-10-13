SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 273.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RWO opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

