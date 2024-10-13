SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 5.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $428.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $429.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.