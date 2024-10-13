SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,864,000 after purchasing an additional 109,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. 915,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

