SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
SPYV stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
