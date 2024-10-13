Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPWH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at $524,300.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,558.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.