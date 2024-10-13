Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
