Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Acquires £9,022.92 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith bought 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,022.92 ($11,808.56).

Innes Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £14,267.82 ($18,672.71).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.38. The company has a market cap of £122.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Springfield Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.47).

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

Springfield Properties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,666.67%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

