Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,381.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,381.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,017.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,882 shares of company stock worth $2,570,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

