ssv.network Price Tops $21.23 on Top Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $245.79 million and $9.10 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for about $21.23 or 0.00033845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ssv.network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,638,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,576,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is ssv.network/blog.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ssv.network has a current supply of 11,638,486.3 with 11,333,638.49237275 in circulation. The last known price of ssv.network is 21.51713581 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,860,316.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ssv.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.