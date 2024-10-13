Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,284.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

