Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,843.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,033.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,248 over the last three months. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Steelcase by 6.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

