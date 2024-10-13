Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $70.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $718,594.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,817.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $310,659.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,059.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $718,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,817.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,595,146. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

