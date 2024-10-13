Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $58.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a negative rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after acquiring an additional 233,250 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

