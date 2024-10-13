StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
