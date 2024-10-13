StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 71,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,090,003.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 182,128 shares of company stock worth $166,565 in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

