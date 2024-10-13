StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 6.54.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.