StockNews.com Upgrades BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 305.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 24.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

