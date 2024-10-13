Stonekeep Investments LLC Buys 16 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 631,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $21.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $932.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $910.84 and its 200-day moving average is $852.86. The company has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

