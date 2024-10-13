Stonekeep Investments LLC Cuts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stonekeep Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 216.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,093. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.47, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

