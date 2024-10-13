Stonekeep Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 173,665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after buying an additional 187,257 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 797,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,419. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

