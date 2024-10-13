Streamr (DATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $39.71 million and $1.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,127,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,065,903,853 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Streamr has a current supply of 1,127,823,352 with 1,065,903,853 in circulation. The last known price of Streamr is 0.0375555 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $1,027,345.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://streamr.network.”

