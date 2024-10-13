Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and traded as low as $17.32. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2,501 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

