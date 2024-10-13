Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sulzer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $145.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97.
Sulzer Company Profile
