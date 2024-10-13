Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $145.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97.

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

