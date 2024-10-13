Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the September 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

