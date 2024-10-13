Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $56.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of SUM opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

