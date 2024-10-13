Suncorp Group Ltd (SUNPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

