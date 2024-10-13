Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.54% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 328,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 56,243 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

