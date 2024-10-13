Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 37,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 57,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 50,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 8,294,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

