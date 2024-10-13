Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $275,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3,302.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,955 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Cintas by 124.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. 1,347,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,670. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $211.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

