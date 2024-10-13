Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 138 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. 1,093,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.