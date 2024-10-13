Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 28.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,364. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $235.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.