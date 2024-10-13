Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.90 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). 2,009,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 941% from the average session volume of 193,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.37 million, a PE ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.60.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

