Sweat Economy Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $54.87 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,383,241,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,350,554,410 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sweat Economy has a current supply of 21,382,698,167.022 with 7,223,719,780.6 in circulation. The last known price of Sweat Economy is 0.00674701 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,888,429.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sweateconomy.com.”

