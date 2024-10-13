Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
