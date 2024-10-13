Symbol Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $88.56 million and approximately $128,720.52 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00254547 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,381,713,603 coins and its circulating supply is 6,092,704,129 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Symbol (XYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Symbol has a current supply of 8,381,601,334.859402 with 6,092,603,104.321067 in circulation. The last known price of Symbol is 0.01449307 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $172,771.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://docs.symbol.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.