T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 5.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.04. 1,778,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

