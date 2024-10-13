Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

