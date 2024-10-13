Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,809,600 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 1,432,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of TWODF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.
About Taylor Wimpey
