TD Securities Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$38.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.56.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
