TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Increased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 134.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $274,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 69.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $118.69 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,954 shares of company stock worth $4,041,468 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

