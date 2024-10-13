TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $173.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.82.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,212,000 after buying an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after buying an additional 347,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.