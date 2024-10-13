Tecnoglass’ (TGLS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.86. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 295.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 385,265 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

