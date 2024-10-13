Tectum (TET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $528,632.96

Tectum (TET) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Tectum has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00017600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $83.90 million and approximately $528,632.96 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tectum

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,598,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 11.14880037 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $532,648.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

